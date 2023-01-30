Throughout January, city employees have completed improvements at several of Killeen’s parks, including installing new playground equipment at one of them.
“We’re not finished yet, either,” the city posted on its Facebook page. “Future improvements include shaded seating areas, a splash pad and a new walking trail,”
The new bright green playground is at Stewart Park. Meanwhile, the basketball court at Phyllis Park has been resurfaced.
“We’re grateful for this improvement and the walking trails to come,” the city’s Facebook page shows. “We’re even more grateful for Triple Threat Sports who adopted Phyllis Park and continues to maintain it. This team came out on MLK Day to sweep the grounds and keep the courts fresh and clean.”
At Heritage Oaks Park, concrete tee pads have been installed for the disc golf course there.
“The (No. 1) requested improvement on our frisbee golf survey was to add concrete tee pads,” according to the city’s Facebook page earlier this month. “These tee pads greatly improve playability on the course, so we hope you’ll come out and enjoy a game or two in the beautiful weather.”
And lighting is being replaced at Long Branch Park.
“We are aware the lights are out and are working to get the fixed,” the city’s Facebook page shows. “The lights have given us several maintenance issues, and we have determined they are (at) the end of life. Funds have been approved to upgrade LED fixtures for the Long Branch Park basketball and tennis court lights.”
