With the promise of expanded amenities such as sports fields, splash pads and hiking trails, the city of Killeen has received an update pertaining to its parks master plan.
It is the second of two such plans in five years. Its predecessor, the 2017 parks master plan, found itself shelved when Killeen city staff decided that its goals were impractical.
Since October 2020, Dallas-based consulting company Halff, in coordination with Killeen’s Recreation Department, has worked on the creation of a more grounded, “incremental” approach toward establishing a true park system in Killeen. The last update the City Council received was in July of 2021.
Key features of the $127,000 plan include the expansion of features at Killeen’s 23 established parks, the creation of a city-wide hiking trail to create an interconnected parks system, the establishment of community stakeholders and the overall activation of the Killeen park system.
“Park activation is the goal of maximizing the number of people visiting, utilizing and enjoying parks,” Councilman Michael Boyd said in correspondence Wednesday. “This is accomplished by designing and coordinating a park-system that is programmed, operated and maintained well. Park activation takes into account accessibility & connectivity, user comfort & safety and social interaction. The same applies to trail systems.”
What about the money?
By 2026, the city plans to develop its linear park acreage — hiking trails — by as much as 140 acres. In addition, up to 75 acres of neighborhood park and 50 acres of community park are scheduled no later than 2026. This includes both new parks and parks with increased surface areas.
All of that costs money, not just to purchase, but to maintain.
According to Halff, Killeen spends approximately $2.9 million, or 40% of Recreation Services’ total operating budget, on park maintenance every year. Of the department’s 95 full-time employees, 39 of them are dedicated to park operations and maintenance. And per acre, Killeen spends $5,811.62 — well above Georgetown’s $3,000 per maintained acre, and miles above Waco’s $1,600 per acre.
Moreover, Halff explained that 34%, or 171 acres out of Killeen’s 509 acres maintained by Recreation Services is “not related to a park, recreation facility, trail or greenbelt.”
To ease operational costs, Halff has proposed that the city outsource building maintenance and create a plan to dedicate portions of Killeen’s 171 maintained acreage as “grow zones,” or areas where field or prairie grass is allowed to grow free by 2022. According to the consultant, this reduces the cost of “curb-to-curb” mowing and makes parks appear more natural and open. By 2024, Killeen should have at least 25 acres of “grow zones” in community parks.
By 2023, the city should have reduced the cost of mowing by 5%, and by 2026 it should receive a Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies certification. In theory, this should make Killeen eligible for more grant funding from the US Department of Parks and Wildlife Services.
Overall funding for each of the capital projects has not yet been identified, though several million in federal funding has been dedicated to Killeen’s parks, including $2 million for Conder Park.
However, Halff’s plan hinges significantly on the good will of private-sector participation. So-called “parkland dedication,” the practice of landowners coming into agreement with the city to use private land as publicly available park space, is one of the major ways Killeen is seeking to alleviate pressure on its recreation department.
Halff has so far identified six properties that are owned by the city and private owners that could be used as neighborhood or community parks.
Additionally, the plan focuses on a “scale of improvement.” Halff hopes that, through a mix of volunteers and city staff-supported projects, that the city may be able to alleviate pressure on the city and create a rich, invested community around each of Killeen’s parks.
For example, park cleanups, tree planting, and painting projects can all be handled by volunteers, but projects like property preparation and signage would be handled by a mix of community volunteers and city staff, while turf maintenance and equipment installation and replacement, along with capital projects, would be handled by the city.
Stewart Park
Presenting it as a sort of flagship for the possibilities of improving other parks, Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown showed off a new vision for Stewart Park.
Under the new proposal, and after modifications, the park would boast a youth soccer field, a splash pad, an improved playground, picnic areas, a crossing bridge and both a connection and looped trail.
Some of these projects, such as the implementation of a hiking and biking trail, could be accomplished with community volunteers during “love my park” days, just like when volunteers helped plant trees along the Park in July.
By 2024, the city hopes to reduce the percentage of staff hours spent on reoccurring maintenance activities by 15-20%, partially through the implementation of at least four park community improvement days a year, breathing life into Stewart park and others like it.
A greener Future
Under the master plan, many of the parks would increase in size significantly, putting most residents in north and west Killeen within half a mile of a park. The city is hopeful that, through the addition of several new parks and the increased implementation of “joint-use” parks with KISD, that the service map of Killeen will look much greener.
Killeen currently has three “joint use” agreements with KISD, which include Maxdale Elementary, Iduma Middle School and Timber Ridge Elementary school — over the next three years, the city hopes to increase this number significantly.
Killeen City Councilmembers addressed several concerns regarding the plan when it was presented at a City Council meeting Tuesday.
Boyd pointed out that there is a major disparity between the district’s parks. District 1, which makes up north Killeen, has 11 parks; District 2 (central and east Killeen) has six; and District 3 (central and south Killeen) has seven city parks. District 4, however, has just three parks. When the city officially approves the new voting districts, District 4 will lose Maxdale Elementary School, bringing that total down to two parks.
Additionally, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown indicated concern for the city’s ability to operate and maintain the security of a city-wide trail system; residents regularly express concern with what has been described as an overextended police force.
Both Brown and Boyd indicated their support for a parkland dedication, and for the parks plan in general.
“I want to make sure that if we build it we can maintain it and we can make sure that the safety and security is secure,” Brown said.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked how much information was drawn from residents, and asked Joe Brown how the city can engage the residents, pointing out that much of the plan hinged largely on resident participation.
“I would hate to put together this whole plan — and it’s a great plan, it reads well, but it just misses (with residents),” Wilkerson said. “Because, although it’s not high in capital value as far as what you’re asking, it is labor intensive and “humor me” resource intensive in the sense that, if we do it, and it’s not what they want, it’s not what the public wants, we’re gonna have some problems.”
Boyd also pointed out that, aside from reading newspapers and watching City Council meetings, many residents make their decision to stay in a particular city based on its green spaces, making the development of Killeen’s parks absolutely critical.
“Parks are an essential part of the civic infrastructure as they contribute to quality of life and compliment economic development. I envision Killeen’s Park system, over the years, becoming one the community is proud of and a destination for tourists. The proposed Killeen Parks and Open Space Master Plan outlines incremental investments to make this a reality,” Boyd said in his email to the Herald. “On behalf of District 4, I look forward to establishing new parks [this year] and making improvements to the Fort Hood Regional Trail.”
The proposed parks plan can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3Ka19QU.
(1) comment
Really a another pet project to invest in.how about hiring more police officers to combat the rise in crime or getting a food supply store in the northern section of Killeen. More wasted money when crime is prevelent. Rather be safe than have a trail to hike..
