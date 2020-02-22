The city of Killeen will be getting about $1.5 million in federal grants.
The money is part of $4.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and HOME Grants for Texas’ 31st District, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Friday.
“Community Development Block Grants and HOME Grants assist municipalities with addressing local needs that have a big impact on residents,” Carter said in a statement.
The funding is appropriated as follows:
- Killeen: $1,043,192 in CBDG dollars; $469,707 in HOME Grant dollars
- Williamson County: $1,596,257 in CDBG dollars
- Round Rock: $675,500 in CDBG dollars
- Temple: $626,742 in CDBG dollars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.