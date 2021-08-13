The Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen is set for a grand reopening in September, after almost six months of recovery after Winter Storm Uri.
Killeen officials said the city-owned golf course was damaged heavily during the winter storm, but through quick, decisive action, recreation services was able to save much of the golf course.
“There is truly not much we could have done to prevent this,” Killeen Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown said.
“This” referred to around 189,000 square feet of damage to the course’s turf. The cost to repair the damage came out to around $127,000, which included renovations to the course’s greens and fairways.
Moving quickly, recreation services made the decision to make an “emergency purchase” of Bermuda grass, which Brown said was necessary due to the seasonal growth of Bermuda grass.
“Securing sod/sprigs in our region due to the courses from Oklahoma to South Texas being largely impacted like ours and our active growing season, which had/has another month left...if we missed the growing window we would have lived with dead grass through the fall, winter, spring with the first opportunity to replant being June/July of 2022, which would have significantly set our golf course back several years in regards to golf quality,” Brown said.
Complicating the issue is that the golf course was only made aware of the severity of the issue in late June.
“With winter/seasonal grass, you have to wait until the soil temperatures rise around 85-90 degrees before the seasonal grass dies off ... for us that was late June. Once this occurred, we knew we had far more winter kill of Bermuda than we had anticipated,” Brown said.
Brown said he is proud of his department’s response, and like many departments after the winter storm, is preparing for another once in a lifetime storm. The new grass, which began installation in early July, is more tolerant, durable, and sustainable, Brown said.
Currently, the front nine holes of the golf course are available for play, while the back nine are out of service until the course comes back online at its “grand re-opening” in September.
Why do Killeen taxpayers have to pay for this. Golf is a rich mans game, and it costs to get in so why do taxpayers have to pay for this. Same with the swimming pools and community center. Taxpayers have to pay for it and pay to use it. THEFT
