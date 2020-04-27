Veterans talking about their shared war experiences developed a natural bond that helped the cohesive community feel of the movie one senior citizen wrote for her film class at Central Texas College.
“This was a producers gift, because as they delivered their lines as community officials, it appeared they were not strangers to each other — cut and take,” Margaret Rose Tucker said, reflecting on the opening scenes she filmed just before spring break.
The theme for Tucker’s film titled, “OD” was inspired by her grief over young African American men dying from violent crimes against one another both in Texas, and all across the United States, she said.
“A middle aged black mother reflects on the sacrifices of slavery and the Civil Rights movement and wonders how young black men continue to kill each other all across the country,” Tucker said.
As an African American grandmother to 8-year-old boy Josiah Townsend, Tucker said she hopes to make a difference in the world he will grow up in.
“My short film speaking to the issue may discourage young black men in this next decade from doing the same,” Tucker said. “I pray that 10 years from now when my grandson is 18, things will have changed and they will not solve their disputes with guns and violence.”
Although she graduated from college in 1970 with a major in business economics, 71-year-old Margaret Rose Tucker decided to take a film class at Central Texas College so she could learn professional techniques to perfect her second film.
Tucker said the first film she ever shot was a historical docu-drama using oral histories passed down from her maternal family dating back to 1780. She created that first film to document family history for posterity — particularly her grandson, she said.
“My mom’s family had a lot of historical stuff, a lot of documentation with the five civilized tribes,” Tucker said. “My father’s side was bootleggers, prostitutes and drug dealers.”
Once she completed her first film, Tucker asked for editing advice from Professor Sean Greenthaner, head of the communications and Media Technology Department at CTC.
“He suggested that I take his course so I could learn to do it myself, and not spend so much money on my next film,” Tucker said. “I am taking video production to properly learn how to make a film from start to finish.”
Tucker came to the film industry with prior experience with casting and directing, but she said the course requires that students write, produce, direct, run lighting, cast, hire crews and edit.
“I am not techno savvy, I’m dyslexic, wear bifocals and can hardly see the buttons on the camera or through the viewfinder at all,” Tucker said. “I rely solely on the LCD screen and I think it lies about what I’m seeing. I am truly out of my element in dealing with the camera and the technical aspects of filmmaking.”
Although she was tempted to quit the course in February, Tucker said she persevered to overcome the challenges motivated by her personal pride and her passion for her message.
In addition to perfecting a platform to spread an important message, Tucker said she has learned film terms and professional skills.
Tucker chose to cast four veterans for the main roles in her 10-minute production to honor and memorialize them for their families, she said.
The Rev. Ed Kernan was cast as a minister in the film, Tucker said.
Kernan was stationed at Bien Hoa air base with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, in Vietnam, from 1965 to 1966 and from 1968 to 1969, she said.
“His duties included being a switchboard operator and mortar platoon sergeant,” Tucker said. “He also provided logistical support for the Army and was a sky soldier—better known as a Paratrooper.”
Kernan also served on the front lines with the Royal Australian Army, Tucker said.
“His total service years were from 1962 to 1984, retiring as a Staff Sgt.,” Tucker said.
The mortician in the film is a retired Army and Navy veteran, Raymond Copeland.
“He was stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1972, and Navy Active Reserve from 1973 to 1978,” Tucker said. “He was trained in hydraulics, served on flight line and assisted in training pilots to land on the carrier.”
Copeland was promoted to sergeant after several months as a heavy wheel truck driver, Tucker said. He served in Army from 1985 to 2000, she said.
Don “Crash” Berry stars as the police chief in Tucker’s film.
Berry served in the Army from 1969 to 1971 in Vietnam at Bear Cat Station, halfway between Long Bien and Vung Tau, as interpreter and doing route reconnaissance, Tucker said.
“He was trained to speak Vietnamese,” Tucker said. “From 1973 and 1974, he was in the U.S. Navy where he was Master at Arms at USS Kitty Hawk CV.”
Before he retired, Berry served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1974, Tucker said.
Tucker’s daughter Nile Townsend plays the lead role as a mother attempting to grasp what is happening with the mores of young African Americans.
Her grandson Josiah was cast as an extra, paying for food, alongside her friend Cassandra Robinson who plays his grandmother, Tucker said.
Killeen resident Jamar Williams portrays an African American man who is being misled by his best friend played by Tucker’s classmate Jakada Stapleton. Another classmate, Maria Mota plays the medical examiner, she said.
“My talented classmates have taught me a great deal,” Tucker said, “Including how important it is to have a crew.”
The shooter in the film is played by Deondre Donovan.
Production of “OD” was suspended because of the shelter-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In anticipation of those orders, Tucker said Greenthaner gave makeup assignments for students to finish later. But just as she hopes to see life go back to normal after the disaster related to the pandemic dies down, Tucker hopes to complete her project later this summer and share her message with young people across the country.
Once the movie is complete, Tucker said she will upload it to YouTube.
“I hope young black men who see the final film will recognize that life is precious, that they should resolve conflicts without violence,” Tucker said. “They should take time to live before they become organ donors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.