Alan DeWitt, of Killeen, was one of the first customers to arrive for the Super Bowl party at Chief’s Sports Grill in Killeen at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
“It’s very exciting,” DeWitt said as kickoff for Super Bowl 55 approached. “I got here early to get a good seat.”
Around 12 to 15 customers had arrived by game time, and Chief’s General Manager Devell “D” Fields said he expected a total of 50 to 60 to show up. Tables were set up outside to handle any overflow.
“Actually we didn’t have to worry about capacity or anything,” Fields said about hosting a Super Bowl party in the COVID-19 era.
Fields added that he was hopeful about turnout for the event.
“We have our regulars who come in and we have great staff and they bring people in,” Fields said. “We had a big party last year, but this year decided to do something simple.”
Social distancing was practiced at the event, with a sign requiring customers to wear masks on the door and hand sanitizer made available.
Fields said he didn’t really have a preference for this year’s match up.
“I’m a Colts fan, but I think both QBs are great,” he said.
Chloe Wynn, of Temple, and Teko Davis, of Hutto, took in dinner at Chief’s while waiting for the game.
“The Chiefs,” both said in unison when asked who they think would win.
Yvonne and Alberto Figueroa, of Killeen, arrived around 5:15 p.m.
“Neither of them are my team, but I’m a Tom Brady fan, because the Patriots are my team,” Yvonne said.
Alberto weighed in on his hopes for the game.
“Hopefully Tampa Bay wins,” he said.
DeWitt also didn’t have a preference.
“I would like Tom Brady to win, just to show the New England Patriots that he still has life,” DeWitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.