Divine Connection, a Killeen talent duo, has been asked to perform in Uvalde on Sunday as part of that community’s “Back to School” free event.
Azeez Jinadu and his wife are from Killeen and are one of the featured artists for this event, Jinadu said.
The group is part of a line up of artists scheduled to perform at the Uvalde County Fair Plex, 215 Veterans Lane in Uvalde.
Divine Connection plans to record a music video near Robb Elementary School, where a mass shooting occurred May 24, according to Jinadu. It will be dedicated to the kids of Uvalde. The day long event is planned for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
