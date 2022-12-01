Of the violent crimes reported in Killeen last month, there were 15 reported armed robberies in November, according to police.
For the year, there have been 80 robberies from Jan. 1 through November, according to Killeen Police Department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Of the violent crimes reported in Killeen last month, there were 15 reported armed robberies in November, according to police.
For the year, there have been 80 robberies from Jan. 1 through November, according to Killeen Police Department.
Most of the robberies in November occurred inside a business or non-residential setting.
The most recent robbery was Monday, when a “knife or cutting instrument” was used to commit a robbery in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street at 8:10 p.m.
Similarly, on Nov. 23, a “knife or cutting instrument” was used to commit a robbery at 9:30 p.m. at a business in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road. And, an hour earlier that same night, at 8:30 p.m. an aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at a convenience store in the 700 block of Hallmark Avenue.
At another robbery on Nov. 22, Killeen police said two men robbed a Mickey’s convenience store in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road and assaulted an employee. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. where, “it was reported that two males entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee,” police said in a Facebook post. “The suspects fled the business in a silver in color vehicle.”
An armed robbery in a residential area was reported during the middle of the month.
There was an aggravated robbery with a firearm reported at 12:23 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 3900 block of Basset Court, One-half a block from an elementary school.
Perhaps the boldest armed robbery of the month took place at the Killeen IHOP, a 24-hour restaurant on Central Texas Expressway.
At about 9 p.m. Nov. 14, a man dressed in black, walked into the IHOP and sat down at a table. According to the report from KPD, the suspect displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled on foot — with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The week before, police were called to a store in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street where surveillance cameras caught a suspect who displayed a gun and wore a red glove on one hand. The video of the robbery, which happened about 8 p.m. Nov. 10, shows an image of a man with an obvious limp. The suspect limped on the way into the establishment; however, he may have “recovered” somewhat upon leaving as images show him without the limp as he exited.
Another robbery occurred about 9:35 p.m. Nov. 5 when police reported an aggravated robbery in the 1000 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
To date, these crimes remain unsolved. Police would like your help in solving these and other crimes. Tips may be reported by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
The Herald asked KPD about the circumstances of the other robberies in November, but had not received the information by press time.
In October there were 6 robberies, according to a KPD report. The 15 robberies in November are a drop from the previous two Novembers.
There were 16 robberies in November 2021 and 25 robberies committed in November 2020, KPD reported.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.