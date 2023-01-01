After a decrease in 2021, the number of slayings in Killeen rose in 2022 with more than 20 deaths being investigated as a criminal homicide by the city police department.
As of print time Saturday, there had been 22 homicides in 2022, representing a 22% increase over 2021.
Statistical anomaly aside, it represents a trend that has been present in Killeen for the past few years in that homicide numbers have been up and down.
In 2021, Killeen had 18 homicides. In the years prior to that, there were a total of 26 criminal homicides in 2020; 16 in 2019; seven in 2018; and 18 in 2017.
When it comes to clearing the crimes, however, Killeen police did a better job, clearing 50% of the homicides in 2022. That is an increase from eight clearances out of 18 homicides (44.4%) in 2021.
A clearance rate includes cases the police department hands over to the district attorney for prosecution, or are cleared by “extraordinary means,” such as the death of the primary suspect, according to the FBI.
In one case, the March 11 shooting death of 25-year-old Neosha Johnson, the prime suspect died, police reported. In the other cases, police made an arrest.
Suspects ranged in age from 17 to 49 years old at the time of their arrest. All suspects are male.
Victims in 2022 ranged from a 6-year-old girl to a 69-year-old man.
The first homicide occurred Jan. 6, when 41-year-old Roderick Pollard was shot dead in the parking lot of Obok at 2815 S. Fort Hood St.
The most recent homicide occurred Dec. 24 with the early-morning shooting of 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Eighteen of the 22 victims were shot, one was stabbed, one was strangled and two were found dead — one in an apartment fire, according to Killeen Police Department.
There were two homicides in January, nine in March, two in June (though one died in August), two in September, one in October, three in November and three in December.
One incident that came into question was Dec. 4 when police say Latasha Wright, 39, was run over and killed by a vehicle. Police have accused Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, of driving the vehicle that ran over Wright. The case is not considered a homicide, however, according to police.
“As for the death of Ms. Wright, the case was presented to the Bell County DA and a complaint of Agg Assault with a Deadly Weapon was returned so this case is not considered a homicide, it is a death investigation,” said Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for KPD.
The full list of 2022 homicide victims (in chronological order) is:
Jan. 6: Roderick Pollard, 41, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street. No arrests have been announced.
Jan. 8: Elvin Crespo, 31, was found dead in the 300 block of 22nd Street. No arrests have been announced.
March 5: Ketrelle Bolden, 31, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of North Gray Street. No arrests have been announced.
March 7: Robin Ashford, 49, was found dead in an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road. No arrests have been announced.
March 10: Nicholas Debrum, 19, was shot in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue. He later died at the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
March 11: Neosha Johnson, 25, was fatally shot in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. The primary suspect, 29-year-old Robert E. Whitaker III died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
March 12: Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, were shot and killed in the 400 block of Vega Lane. Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, was arrested the same day.
March 22: Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was shot and killed in a cemetery in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 195. Christin Lamar Weston, 17, and Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, were arrested. Police arrested Weston on Aug. 13 and Moore on Aug. 17.
March 24: A’lik Wilson, 15, and Revierra Gibson, 18, were shot and killed in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr., 17, was arrested the same day.
June 11: Helena Holmes, 51, was strangled to death in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, was arrested June 12.
June 24: Joe Sidney Williams Jr., 55, was shot in the 1800 block of North Fourth Street. He died Aug. 3. No arrests have been announced.
Sept. 19: Phyllis Campbell, 34, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Michael Leonard Moore, 35, was arrested Sept. 20.
Sept. 29: Denzell Jordan, 30, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Leo Lane. Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, was arrested the same day.
Oct. 9: Davarian Lawrence, 14, was shot and killed in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Nov. 9: Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot and killed in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue. No arrests have been announced.
Nov. 12: Muhammad Idrees Khan, 69, was stabbed to death in the 5600 block of State Highway 195. Raymond Cecil Kastner, 49, was arrested the same day.
Nov. 13: Stepheno Gibson, 34, was shot and killed in the 5000 block of Primavera Drive. Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, was arrested Nov. 17.
Dec. 21: Arreon Hughes, 18, was shot in the 500 block of Lisa Lane. He died Dec. 22. No arrests have been announced.
Dec. 22: Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Stetson Lane. No arrests have been announced.
Dec. 24: Clint Demetri Jones, 35, was shot and killed in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.