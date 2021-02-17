Killeen, Harker Heights city governments reacting to winter conditions

City of Killeen offices remained closed due to inclement weather Wednesday, and it’s unclear when the city will reopen. Emergency services are still operational.
“Road conditions will not allow safe collection of residential trash, so all collections have been cancelled for the week. Normal collections will resume Monday, February 22. Excess bagged trash may be placed curbside on your regular collection day next week to be picked up without additional charge,” according to the city.
The City Council Workshop scheduled Tuesday has been rescheduled to tonight, however, the city did not respond Wedneday to requests to verify if Thursday nights’s meeting is still on.
The Youth Advisory Commission meeting scheduled February 16 has been canceled.
The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee meeting scheduled February 17 has been canceled.
Killeen warming stations are open at Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, and Liberty Christian Center Gym, 4107 Westcliff Road, for those seeking temporary relief from cold.
Harker HEIGHTS
A warming shelter has been set up at Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Harker Heights trash had not run since Feb. 10. “We do not expect trash service to resume until later this week. We will put out a schedule on the City’s website and Facebook accounts once we know the new schedule of collection,” officials said.
Harker Heights put out the following numbers for residents to call if issues arise:
Water leaks: 254-681- 6779
Sewer Stops: 254: 702- 4893
Street, Drainage & Sanitation: 254: 319 – 4996
Police Non-emergency: 254-953-5400
For all emergencies please dial 911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.