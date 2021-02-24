Both the city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights were still under citywide boil-water notices Wednesday after water shortages last week.
Both cities are testing their water to ensure the water is safe to drink prior to lifting the boil notice and allowing residents to drink their water as normal.
Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager of Harker Heights, said the city is currently disinfecting its water tanks and testing the water as they go along.
“The City estimates that, best case, we will be able to lift the boil water notice on Saturday, February 27, 2021. If we have any samples that fail this would result in additional disinfection and could extend the notice out longer,” Bark said in an email Wednesday.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, said that Killeen does not need to clean its tanks and that testing of the water has already begun.
Shine did not immediately provide an answer to why the city does not have to clean its water tanks like Harker Heights does.
She said she could not give an estimated time when the boil order for Killeen may be rescinded.
Killeen’s boil water notice went into effect on Feb. 18 and the boil water notice in Harker Heights went into effect on Feb. 20.
Water tests will be submitted this week, and the boil order will be lifted as soon as test results confirm the water is safe to drink, according to Shine.
Killeen also continued to distribute bottled water and meals-ready-to-eat on Wednesday.
Water-filling stations in Killeen are available 10 a.m. 6 p.m. through Friday at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive; Community Center Ball Fields, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; and Haynes Elementary, 3309 W. Canadian River Loop. Bring your own container and boil prior to consumption, according to the city.
