The Killeen area saw about 1.41 inches of rain over the Fourth of July weekend and about .6 inches of rain on Monday, according to Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Dunn said that the rain is expected to continue this week and through this weekend with rain chances up to 50% as scattered showers should be in the Killeen area.
He added that there will be scattered rain every afternoon with only lightning and heavy rain expected as the severe conditions.
With the consistent rain, high temperatures are expected to be down in the 80s again this week. The humidity will be high again this week, according to Dunn.
Dunn said the consistent rain chances so far this summer are not really out of the ordinary.
Temperatures this week are as follows:
Tuesday: 85, 71
Wednesday: 87, 70
Thursday: 89, 72
Friday: 85, 73
Saturday: 86, 73
Sunday: 86, 72
