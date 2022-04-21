Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the C&H Hawaiian Grill on North Fort Hood Street about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
The popular lunch spot was closed and crews cleared the area about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said. A red warning notice on the front door of the eatery Thursday morning saying the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited. In a news release sent by KFD, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tasty Hawaiian plate lunches are the restaurant’s specialty, according to some who frequent the local hotspot.
On Thursday morning, there were signs of fire damage around the back of the building and signs of a broken window and rear exit door damage. Inside, the tables were blackened due to the heat and as of Thursday morning there were still signs of water damage and puddles on the floor.
C&H Hawaiian Grill was a long time passion project founded by Hensan and Cora Timo. They moved to Killeen from Portland, Oregon, in 2003 because their two sons were both stationed at Fort Hood and they wanted to help support them. At the time, Operation Iraqi Freedom had just begun and both their boys were deployed. According to their website, the couple combines the essence of vibrant Hawaiian experience with a laid back atmosphere and are proud of their heritage and their island barbeque.
The local eatery serves a variety of island cuisine and the owners have opened two other locations in Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
