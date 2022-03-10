Killeen’s retail market is “flourishing,” and Harker Heights’ retail market “remains strong,” according to John Crutchfield and Gina Pence, presidents of their respective chambers of commerce.
Both cities received significantly higher sales tax disbursements from the Texas Comptroller’s office in 2021 compared to 2020.
In Killeen, the city received a total of just over $31.5 million in sales tax allocations, up from nearly $26.8 million in 2020.
For Harker Heights, it was much of the same, Pence saying it was a 15% increase from year to year.
In 2021, the city of received just over $9.8 million in sales tax allocations, and in 2020, it got just over $8 million.
“We attribute it to the fact that people are not traveling as much and are buying locally and general growth in the market,” Crutchfield said via email in January, when addressing the sales tax increases. “We have added retailers and expanded existing retailers.”
One company in Killeen that Crutchfield highlighted as a major contributor to the sales tax revenue is Z Modular, which constructs modular buildings.
Crutchfield said the Killeen Chamber worked with Z Modular to help it purchase more land to expand to meet the increased demand for its product.
“The company purchased 20 acres from KEDC and 16 acres from Bell County, effectively increasing their footprint from 30 acres to 66 acres,” Crutchfield said.
Crutchfield said that though the future looks bright for the Killeen market, there are some uncertainties.
“At the macro level, the uncertainty is from several factors. Inflation has increased and shows no sign of letting up. The prevailing thought is that interest rates will increase. This will put a damper on investor confidence. Supply chain issues continue to have a negative impact. Labor continues to be hard to find especially for retailers,” Crutchfield said. “At the micro level, we have fewer sites and fewer empty buildings in the community.”
The bright spots, Crutchfield explained, are growth from outside the state, from inside the state and within the boundaries of Fort Hood.
For growth from outside the state, Crutchfield said Killeen’s location and transportation network will contribute to that.
“The majority of that growth will occur in the triangle from Houston to Dallas to San Antonio. We are within that triangle,” he said.
Growth from inside the state, Crutchfield explained, will likely come from Austin.
“The Austin Metro area is experiencing, and will continue to experience, rapidly escalating costs. We will continue to see growth and investment fleeing that market for more reasonable costs,” Crutchfield said.
From a soldier standpoint, Crutchfield said Fort Hood officials have announced an increase in the soldier population. There are expected to be 542 new soldiers in Fiscal Year 2022, 183 in Fiscal Year 2023 and 523 in Fiscal Year 2025.
“Each soldier brings some level of economic impact including retail demand,” Crutchfield said.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, while the trend has been positive, there has also been a bit of a mixed bag of results. Pence said some businesses experienced record-breaking increases, while others experienced supply chain shortages and/or workforce shortages during the past year.
Overall, Pence said she expects the supply issues to be worked out soon.
“Analysts are forecasting the retail supply issues will begin to level out in the fourth quarter (Oct. 1-Dec. 31) with overstock of products hitting our stores that have been on backorder,” Pence said via email in February. “The overstock of products will allow retailers to run special promotions to boost consumer purchasing.”
Pence said that consumer trends will focus on supporting small businesses.
“Local business owners are learning from these new consumer trends and establishing new ways to remain relevant and profitable to gain a competitive edge,” she said.
Another thing Pence said took a turn for the better was regaining jobs lost in the coronavirus pandemic, and the leading industry for jobs in Harker Heights continues to be health care.
Pence said there have also been what she calls “key corporate moves.”
“One of the largest examples involves our continuing growth in the healthcare industry, with ClearSky Health Rehab Hospital and BioLife Plasma Services,” Pence said. “We are excited to welcome several new retail establishments including: Crumbl Cookies, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Black Bear Diner, and the Hampton Inn Hotel to name just a few.”
Other new business announcements include Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant to be built next to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights.
Along with those “key market moves,” Pence said the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce continues to foster its relationships with Central Texas College in Killeen and the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Pence said the chamber works with the two “... on programs to strengthen the vitality of our businesses and help provide employees with upskilling opportunities, continuing education for professional and personal growth to help employers create a sustainable workforce.”
