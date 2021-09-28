As state lawmakers continue to work on the task of redrawing district lines, one U.S. congressional plan submitted Monday would shake things up in a big way for the Killeen area.
If adopted, the plan, which was submitted by Texas Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, would force one Killeen congressional hopeful to run for a different district than he was planning on running for.
Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner has planned to challenge U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, for the U.S. District 31 seat, which currently covers most of Killeen and the rest of Bell and Williamson counties.
“Republican or Democrat, this is a terrible day for the city of Killeen,” Hildner said on his personal Facebook page Monday.
Responding to questions in the comments, Hildner said, “Killeen was drawn out of its original congressional district (TX-31) Into a district alongside 20 other counties (TX-11) today. Killeen’s voice, dem or republican, will be disregarded in political terms as it’s not needed for the current member to win.”
Currently, Republican U.S. Rep. August Pfluger II represents District 11.
Pfluger has served more than 20 years as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, according to his website. Pfluger lives in San Angelo, some 180 miles west of Killeen.
Killeen is not the only city that would be affected.
According to the proposed map, portions of Harker Heights would become part of District 11 as well.
Currently, Carter represents all of Bell County, minus a few precincts in Killeen and a chunk of Fort Hood.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, currently represents the other precincts of Killeen and all of Coryell and Lampasas counties, along with several others, in U.S. District 25.
If passed, the proposed map would change that as well.
According to the proposed map, Carter would absorb all of Coryell County, while Pfluger would absorb Lampasas County into District 11.
The Senate Special Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to meet Thursday to hear public testimony for the proposed congressional plan, according to the Capitol website.
Not set in stone
These proposed districts are not set in stone, however. During redistricting, plans follow the same process as all other legislation that is passed during a session and must be approved by both the Senate and the House and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Other members of the Texas legislature may submit their own plans for consideration.
“Congressional and State Board of Education (SBOE) district bills may be introduced in either or both chambers,” the Capitol website says.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the proposed maps are a starting point.
“The redrawn Texas districts unveiled by Republican mapmakers are starting points and will likely undergo changes in the coming weeks,” the Associated Press reported.
Elections
If the plan proposed by Huffman is approved by the legislature and signed by Abbott in a timely manner, the districts would be used for the Primary Election in 2022, according to State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Huffman authored a bill during the second called session that laid out the details for election dates based on plan approval.
If the redistricting plans are adopted on or before Nov. 15, candidate filing would be from Nov. 29 until 6 p.m. Dec. 13, and the primary election would be March 1, with a May 24, 2022, runoff.
If the redistricting plans are adopted after Nov. 15 but on or before Dec. 28, candidate filing would be from Jan. 10 until 6 p.m. Jan. 24, and the primary election would be April 5, with a June 21, 2022, runoff.
If the redistricting plans are adopted after Dec. 28 but on or before Feb. 7, candidate filing would be from Feb. 21 until 6 p.m. March 7, and the primary election would be May 24, with a July 26, 2022, runoff.
Shine said that would be the case, even if there is a lawsuit.
“Even though you may have a lawsuit, there will be appeals, and there will be appeals of appeals,” Shine said Tuesday morning.
Shine recalled a historical example from the 1990s to illustrate what could happen again.
He said in 1992, elections were held with districts that were redrawn from the 1990 Census data. After those elections, there were lawsuits, which slightly modified some districts for the 1994 elections. After the 1994 elections, more lawsuits forced modifications to some districts that were used in the 1996 elections.
“This could go on for two to three years,” Shine said.
New districts
According to the proposed plan, the two new congressional districts would go in Travis County in the Austin area and Harris County in the Houston area.
Due to the population growth from the 2020 Census, Texas gained two additional seats in Congress.
