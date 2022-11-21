LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Killeen and Harker Heights city council members on Tuesday are scheduled to consider options to enforcing Proposition A — a measure that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Their actions come two weeks after voters in both cities approved the measure by nearly 70 percent — and as activists threaten recalls and referendums if the ordinance created by Proposition A is amended or repealed.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

