Killeen and Harker Heights city council members on Tuesday are scheduled to consider options to enforcing Proposition A — a measure that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Their actions come two weeks after voters in both cities approved the measure by nearly 70 percent — and as activists threaten recalls and referendums if the ordinance created by Proposition A is amended or repealed.
“I’m going to be in Heights with Julie (Oliver), and Louie (Minor) is going to be in Killeen,” Shirley Fleming said. Tuesday “is not going to be a problem in Killeen. It’s Harker Heights I’m worried about.”
Minor, with Ground Game Texas co-founder Julie Oliver, led efforts in Killeen and Harker Heights to craft initiative ordinances making it unlawful for police officers in those jurisdiction to make arrests or citations for possession of marijuana — up to 4 ounces — and creating other prohibitions. It passed by wide margins in both cities.
“We’re calling everybody we can about (Tuesday) night,” Fleming said. “So many people aren’t happy. They are disrespecting voters’ rights — their voice. Every time I discuss this, I get really upset.”
Fleming, a former Killeen City Council member, is one of five electors “responsible for the circulation and filing of the petition” that led to the initiative ordinance, according to a Killeen staff report. The others are Melvin Brown Jr., Minor, Jonathan Hildner and Runda Wells.
“We are reaching out to our supporters to attend both ... meetings,” Minor said. “I plan to attend the Killeen (meeting) and Julie and Shirley will be in Harker Heights. I expect a packed house in both.”
After canvassing the election results during a special meeting on Tuesday, Killeen council members are expected to “consider options regarding Proposition A and the initiative ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement, and discuss any council member concerns about Proposition A.”
But in Harker Heights, which canvassed the votes last week, council members may choose to repeal Proposition A on Tuesday.
“I was there on (Nov. 15) in Heights when they canvassed the votes,” Fleming said. “I am so disgusted with Harker Heights. I think it’s really bad.”
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said last week, “The charter of the city provides that the ordinance, once effective, can be treated as any other ordinance and can be repealed if the council chooses to do so. The city staff, after consultation with the city attorney, believes that the initiative ordinance is inconsistent with the state constitution. Because of this, it will be our recommendation to the City Council to fully repeal the ordinance.”
However, he said, “the city takes no position on the issue of the legalization of marijuana. The state of Texas sets these laws and if the public desires changes to these laws, then the state Legislature is the appropriate venue to seek those changes.”
However, in Killeen, several council members support enforcing Proposition A, Fleming said.
“We have already talked to four council members individually — Jessica (Gonzalez), (Ramon) Alvarez), Ken (Wilkerson) and (Riakos) Adams. They are on board, and chief (Police Chief Charles Kimble) has already put his signature down.”
They and other city officials have repeatedly declined to comment on their positions on Proposition A.
Meanwhile, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has asked Chief Kimble to rescind his “special order 22-07” to officers. It essentially put the new ordinance into effect on Nov. 10, two days after the election and before the Killeen City Council canvasses the votes to certify the election.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to Kimble’s order. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Nov. 8, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
Neither Garza nor Kimble responded to a request for comment on whether the chief’s order stands.
