As extreme weather continues, the city of Killeen is experiencing a limited water supply from its water supplier, officials said Wednesday.
“Winter weather-related power outages have significantly impacted the water supply the city is receiving,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release. “We must implement Stage 5 water restrictions to conserve.
“Stage 5 restrictions call for reducing the demand by 40 percent due to major breaks or pump system failures. We are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions to customers but need the public’s help to conserve the supply that we are receiving.”
Over the next 24-48 hours, the city is asking the public to conserve water in the following ways:
Do not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers. If this is done, customers will start to experience water outages, and boil water notices will be issued at a time when many are still without electricity.
If your water lines in your home are frozen, email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The city will send a crew to shut off water at the meter. It is important to do this before lines start to thaw to minimize water damage to your home and prevent the unnecessary loss of water.
Once temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit, turn off any dripping faucets. You can resume dripping when temperatures drop below 30 degrees. You do not need to drip all faucets in your home. Drip faucets located along exterior walls only when the temperature necessitates.
Do not use washing machines or dishwashers. These appliances use a significant amount of water and electricity. Wash dishes by hand.
Store one gallon of water per person for the next 24 hours. If you are dripping your faucets, drip into containers to prevent any waste.
“Our water supply is barely meeting the demand at this time,” Shine said. “As outages occur, boil water notices will be issued.”
The Herald attempted to reach the water supplier, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 on Wednesday, but the district could not be reached for more information.
Harker Heights, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove also get water from WCID-1, which draws water from Belton Lake, and officials from those cities also sent out statements about the water supply.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city of Harker Heights water supply is also low, with Stage 4 Emergency Water Shortage conditions, including mandatory conservation, in effect.
The city of Harker Heights is not under a boil water notice; however, residents must reduce demand in order to preserve water service, according to a news release.
“As extreme weather continues, the city is experiencing a limited water supply from our water supplier,” the release said. “Winter weather-related power outages have significantly impacted the water supply the city is receiving. We must implement Stage 4 water restrictions to conserve.”
Stage 4 restrictions call for reducing the demand by 20% due to major water line breaks or pump system failures.
“We are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions to customers but need the public’s help to conserve the supply that we are receiving,” the release said.
Harker Heights officials are also aking residents to not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers.
If your water lines in your home are frozen, call 254-681-6779, according to the Heights release, and the city will send a crew to shut off the water at the meter.
FORT HOOD
Fort Hood officials have also requested that residents help to conserve water, as their water supply is strained as well.
“The goal is to reduce our water use by 40 percent until we get through this unprecedented situation,” a City of Fort Hood News release said on Wendesday afternoon.
Report leaking or broken pipes to the Directorate of Public Works at 254-287-2113.
Copperas Cove
The City of Copperas Cove released the following water distribution update early Wednesday afternoon.
City water is flowing throughout the main lines. If you have no water it is most likely you have internal freezing in your lines, Cove officials said.
The city’s recommendation is that your meter remain on and your faucets are open, as the pressure in the main line will help speed up the thawing process. If burst pipes are experienced and the leak cannot be isolated, Water Distribution can attempt to prioritize and turn water off at the meter. For extreme circumstances only, you may call 254-547-8222 opt. 1 or 254-547-0751 to request on-call personnel.
“We are experiencing extremely low pressure on the Mountain Top (Veterans, Skyline, Freedom and surrounding area) and Turkey Run (Turkey Creek Area) Pressure Plains. What does this mean? Water is still flowing, however ever so slowly in some areas. Some residents may have water, while others may not,” Cove officials said in the release.
