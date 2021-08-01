Two people are dead — one in Killeen and another in Harker Heights — after separate overnight shooting incidents led to their deaths early Saturday morning.
The first shooting incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in Killeen.
Police were dispatched to a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street after receiving reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and East Elms Road, police said in a release Saturday.
The man, identified as Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition.
Elliot later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
Police spotted a suspect vehicle that had left the scene, and two people are in custody. Officers located “several firearms” in the vehicle, the release said.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
Based on previous reports of other incidents in the city, this would be the eighth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
Harker Heights shooting
Around an hour after the shooting incident in Killeen, the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired.
Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way, police said in a news release.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Skyler Mills, 24, of Harker Heights had been shot.
A witness at the scene described seeing a male fleeing the scene after a verbal altercation with Mills, the release said.
The victim succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her dead at 5:59 a.m. on scene, according to the release.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, height, around 180 to 200 pounds, and having a dreadlocks hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz sedan.
The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
