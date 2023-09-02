BELTON — Killeen and Harker Heights students brought home blue ribbons Saturday as they showed their sheep during livestock shows at the Central Texas State Fair in Belton.
Bringing home first-place finishes were Chaparral High School’s Sage Sanchez — a junior — and Harker Heights High School’s Carson Ingalls — a freshman.
“It’s pretty great; I didn’t think I would win,” Sanchez said, adding that she was competing against a peer who showed her sheep’s brother.
Saturday was a couple of firsts for Sanchez; it was her first time placing first and her first time showing a sheep.
“Last year, I was with Chaparral FFA and I showed rabbits,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do a bigger animal, but I was advised by my ag teacher to start small and then go big, so next year I plan on showing a cow.”
Sanchez is part of the Killeen Career Center FFA.
Her sheep, which she has given two names — Winston and Mr. Bean — is a finewool cross.
Ingalls has been showing his sheep for a few years now.
“My sister did it, and I always thought it was interesting, so I tried it in my fifth-grade year and I’ve been showing ever since,” he said.
Ingalls said what keeps him going is the feeling of success from winning multiple showings and winning two belt buckles at previous competitions.
Ingalls said his family goes through a routine to get his sheep, Bubba, ready to show. It seems to have worked.
“Me and my family have a system,” Ingalls said. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we put him on the walker and the treadmill. It helps with the butt muscles. It makes them look more filled out and makes them stronger. The walker helps them walk better.
“Then, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we go in the ring — and we have a mirror. We practice bracing and walking in the ring. After we’re done walking in the ring, we’ll go and work on the leg hair because the leg hair makes their legs look better.”
Also showing a sheep was Killeen resident and Salado High School student Calyn Brazzil.
On Saturday, he showed a medium wool and finewool sheep.
Brazzil has been working with sheep for about 14 years but has been showing them for around six.
“My parents showed sheep when they were younger, so we always are around these kind of things — and I got attached,” Brazzil said.
One of the things Brazzil has learned about showing sheep is the showmanship of it all.
“I’ve been going around and looking at all the different judges and learning what they like,” he said.
One of Brazzil’s classmates in the Salado FFA, Avery Sutton, helped his peers in a nearby building with the group’s petting zoo.
“I grew up around animals; I grew up in this environment, so I’ve always been either 4-H or FFA since I first started going to school,” Sutton said, adding that the petting zoo is a fundraiser for the FFA.
“With the petting zoo, we’re also selling raffle tickets to support FFA, because we support Salado, so we go to a bunch of events — competitions and all that — and we’ve got to earn money some way, so we do a bunch of fundraisers (and) we do a petting zoo every year for a long time now,” Sutton said.
Enjoying the petting zoo was Ansleigh Beason and her family. The youngest Beason was celebrating her 7th birthday.
“She’s on her second cup of food — and we did it yesterday, too,” the birthday girl’s father, Bobby, said.
The Beasons, Temple residents, came to the fair Friday evening as well, and for it being the family’s first time at Belton’s annual fair, it has been a good time.
“It’s fun; we went to the demolition derby yesterday, and we walked around, listened to the concert and had some food,” Bobby Beason said.
The Central Texas State Fair continues Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, from noon to midnight. Due to heat, carnival rides will begin operating and 5 p.m. and will continue until midnight.
Tickets can be purchased online for $10 or at the gate for $15. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult get in for free.
Active-duty military soldiers with a military ID get in for free.
