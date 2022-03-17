One of the people who died in a tragic accident in West Texas this week had been an accomplished golf player at Killeen High School and was on a path to become successful college coach.
Tyler James, 26, graduated from Killeen High School in 2014 and followed his passion for golf, eventually becoming head coach of the men’s and women’s golf programs at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The accident, which claimed the lives of nine people in two vehicles, happened about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line in Andrews County on Tuesday night.
Initial reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety show a Dodge 2500 pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road and crashed into a Ford transit van carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams. They were returning from a golf tournament in Midland.
While at Killeen High in 2014, James signed on to play college golf at Ottawa University in Kansas. He finished his playing career and graduated at Howard Payne University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education and went on to receive a Masters of Science in Kinesiology from East Texas Baptist University, according to University of the Southwest.
James’ mother, June James, told the Associated Press she knew little about the circumstances of the collision.
“We don’t know what happened. It’s a huge investigation. We don’t have any idea as of yet,” James said during a brief phone interview.
Coach Tyler James was in his first season as the head coach of the golf programs, according to Southwest, and previously coached golf at Brownwood High school in Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
