Like most any student, one Killeen High School junior finds difficulty in motivating herself to put in the hours of study necessary to make the grades she wants to make.
Unlike any other student, Amarilis Muniz Otero expressed those contradicting feelings into a compelling color pencil drawing that won an art award.
At Temple College Art Competition held recently, Otero emerged as one of two Award of Excellence winners out of 400 participants and won a $125 cash prize.
“I was shocked,” the KHS student said earlier this month while in art class reflecting on her success.
“I didn’t expect to win. I was just trying something new. I don’t usually show my work.”
The talented young artist has been drawing since she was a young child. She has been in school art classes throughout middle school and high school.
She has worked with pottery and painting but prefers experimenting with colors through pencil drawing.
Her prize-winning drawing tells a story of a hard-working student doing the necessary work to succeed, but also distracted.
The subject in the drawing is herself and the colors contrast blue and yellow to show the stress and the relief.
“I wanted to do something about me,” she said, “and I thought about stress and school. I like to get good grades, but I have to work at it.”
While in the quiet serenity of her room, Otero would prefer to engage her artistic energies, but a physics textbook, and a calm, but serious look on her face in the drawing indicates that she is trying to study.
“It’s a way to express myself,” she said of art. “I can take my ideas and incorporate them into art.”
Killeen High art teacher Kimberly Squires said the annual Temple College contest is a competitive one that draws student work from Georgetown to Waco and throughout the region.
Out of 400 entries, 100 were chosen for display and just two won the top cash prize.
Winning an art contest gave Otero newfound confidence.
“I’ve been told it’s good,” she said of her pieces. “I don’t want to believe it, because it’s friends and family and my teacher, but now I want to put myself out there more.”
