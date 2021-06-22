A brief “cold front” dropped temperatures around 14 degrees below normal in the Killeen area Tuesday. The normal temperature for June 22 in Killeen is 93.3 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.
As of around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the temperature was 79 degrees at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“Unfortunately, that’s going to be short-lived,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
Area residents can expect high temperatures to go back to normal in the low- to mid-90s beginning Wednesday for the next few days, Hernandez said Tuesday.
Things may cool off again over the upcoming weekend with the arrival of another projected “cold front” around Saturday.
“That should bring us to below normal for Sunday,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the projected weekend front could be the last such front of the summer.
“Summer gets here and then cold fronts aren’t coming,” he said. “Enjoy these cold fronts while we still get them.”
The weekend front may bring rain with it just as the Monday front did.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded just under a quarter-inch of rain Monday evening.
Projected storms over the weekend will likely be seasonal with a low threat of severe weather, Hernandez said.
Forecast high and low temperatures through Sunday are:
- Wednesday: High 93, Low 75
- Thursday: High 95, Low 75
- Friday: High 95, Low 74
- Saturday: High 94, Low 73
- Sunday: High 92, Low 72
