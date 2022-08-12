Months after Killeen City Council members began discussing creating a position to help oversee downtown improvements, Katlin Kizito has been hired for that role.
As the city’s downtown revitalization director, Kizito “will help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen,” according to a Killeen news release. “This position called for someone with expertise in transforming and revitalizing historic downtowns and looking for investment areas, someone who knows how to build collaborative programs and partnerships with small businesses, places and people and someone who has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform the area.”
(1) comment
So we hired someone who is not from Killeen, to say what is best for our downtown? WHHHAAATTTT??????
