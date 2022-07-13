A temporary replacement has been hired to succeed Killeen City Secretary Lucy Aldrich while officials search for a candidate to fill the role permanently.
“We are in the process of screening applicants to refer for an in-person interview,” Executive Director of Human Services Eva Bark said. “In the meantime, we are (using) a temp agency for a temporary replacement of a city secretary. This person started Monday.”
Outgoing City Secretary Lucy Aldrich submitted her letter of resignation on June 30, and her last day is scheduled for Friday.
“Human Resources posted the position for city secretary of the city’s website and (the Texas Municipal League) website on July 5,” Bark said. “For the executive director of finance, the city plans to (use) an executive search firm for recruitment.”
Aldrich has worked for the city for 19 years. Her annual salary is $71,806.18.
Separately, on July 5, Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke resigned after seven years with Killeen. His annual salary is $155,339.18
“A recruiting plan has not yet been created for the recruitment of the executive director of finance,” Bark said. “For both positions and per city charter, the City Council has final approval over the city manager selections.”
The resignations of Locke and Aldrich, neither of whom provided reasons for their departures, came less than a month after Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs retired. Her annual salary was $170,568.11.
On Wednesday, officials were expected to schedule in-person interviews for city attorney finalists, with interviews set for Aug. 1-5. The selected candidate will be “presented” to the Killeen City Council during a workshop on Sept. 13, and again on Sept. 27 during a council meeting.
That person’s first day is scheduled for Oct. 15.
