Killeen firefighters battled and extinguished a blaze on Christmas Day in south Killeen.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to a call of house fire in the 700 block of James Loop, just off of East Stan Schlueter Loop, at 1:10 p.m. Friday, said Capt. Trent Parker, acting chief of Battalion 1.
Parker, who was not on shift at the time of the fire, referenced the incident notes made by the responding firefighters.
Engine 6 was the first responding unit on scene at 1:16 p.m.
Parker said firefighters noted “heavy fire coming out of the garage, and fire had vented through the roof.”
Based on the incident notes, Parker said the fire was heavily involved when firefighters arrived.
The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.
Parker said no cause has been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.