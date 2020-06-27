The 55th annual Parade of Homes hosted by the Central Texas Home Builders Association featured over a dozen homes that were on display this weekend.
Of the 16 homes, there was one home that was named the overall winner and that home was at 788 Magnolia Drive in south Killeen.
The builders of the home were Dream Home Builders in Killeen.
J.T. Haun is the owner of Dream Home Builders and he was at the home Saturday as residents walked through during the open house.
“I really feel like God was the key to all of this,” Haun said about being named the overall winner in this year’s Parade of Homes, which features new homes in the area by different builders. “We had another house that was ready for the Parade of Homes and due to COVID, we couldn’t put that in the parade because we had already sold it and all that didn’t work. From day one, the customers and I were praying over this property … It just all came together and it was awe inspired.”
The house is 3,528 square feet and has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
It is currently being offered at $599,000.
Haun said his building style normally has a lot of woodwork but with this house there was a lot more concrete and aesthetics on the outside for the appeal.
The Parade of Homes will continue Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
The homes on display are as follows.
3919 Aransas Drive, Belton (Already sold)
1129 Redleaf Drive, Nolanville
3006 Box Canyon, Nolanville
4015 Fossil Ridge, Nolanville
5011 Brandy Drive, Nolanville
8000 Tenley Way, Killeen
7805 Hathaway Lane, Harker Heights
7606 Pyrite Drive, Killeen
7706 Pyrite Drive, Killeen
788 Magnolia Drive, Killeen
909 McLintock Cove, Killeen (Already sold)
6612 Cassidy Lane, Killeen
3802 Pearl Valley, Copperas Cove
3720 Wild Mule, Kempner (Already sold)
3601 Morgan Mill Road, Kempner (Already sold)
3637 Morgan Mill Road, Kempner
For more information, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
