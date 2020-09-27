Mark McDaniel, a Killeen homeless man, has taken up residence behind the All Dental & Braces on Trimmier Road, yards away from the Interstate 14 bridge under which he had been staying until a few days ago.
“It’s messed up,” McDaniel said Wednesday of what it has been like living there, with the recent rainy weather.
On Sept. 13, per order of the City of Killeen, a number of homeless residents, including McDaniel, were told to move out from under the I-14 underpass, with unsanitary conditions being a major factor in that decision. A number of them relocated to near the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant, just across the road.
Officer Kyle Moore, the Killeen Police Department’s homeless liaison, as well as a trained mental health officer, said Thursday by email that of the people who were moved from under the bridge, some did move to the businesses just to the south of the bridge. To his knowledge one chose the option of going to Killeen’s homeless shelter, and an 18-year-old woman was returned to her mother with the help of another homeless person. Three of the homeless people who were under the bridge are working on obtaining identification cards — a key step in overcoming homelessness.
“I’m proud to say two are getting the opportunity to work nearby,” Moore said. “As far as the others, a few, some straight up REFUSED my offer to help try to get them back into the shelter.”
Moore emphasized that being homeless in of itself is not a crime, but some of the things that come with homelessness are. These include criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, such as hanging out, camping, lying down in front of store fronts or on the rear of the property, or going to the bathroom in public.
“It’s the ugly side of homelessness,” Moore said. “They don’t do it out for the public to see all the time, sometimes they do, but check around the dumpster areas behind the CVS or the dental clinic or the building where the Mama Fu’s used to be. This is why the debate about homelessness is an ongoing discussion.”
Moore said that to the best of his knowledge people have not been moving back under the bridges, and that KPD will continue patrolling these areas as the health and safety issues that prompted the city order remain.
“I know we cannot fix homelessness overnight,” Moore said “A place to go is not the only solution. I hear people say ‘why won’t the city build or find a place for them?’ That’s not the problem. There have to be rules in place for the safety and well-being of all people.”
Even with a shelter in place, other factors play a role in homelessness — “drugs, alcohol, mental health issues,” Moore said.
The safety concerns Moore cites include people being struck by cars, and at least one fire under the overpass a few months ago.
Moore said that every year KPD takes part in a homeless point-in-time count, when a snapshot is taken over a 24-hour-period of the homeless population across Texas.
“COVID affected this year’s summer point-in-time count,” Moore said. “It was canceled.”
Moore estimates there are about 200 homeless people in Killeen.
Moore noted that Killeen has one of the highest eviction rates in the state of Texas.
“That doesn’t get talked about a lot, but it’s one of the ugly truths, so the people that are under the bridge are not the only homeless people that we are helping — we’re also helping the at-risk homeless so we don’t see more people on the streets on the bridge,” Moore said.
“Official numbers for our area are counted by the Central Texas Homeless Coalition,” Moore said. “If you go look at their website, I believe our numbers for 2020 was around 409, and this includes Bell County, Coryell County, Lampasas County and Hamilton County. Obviously the majority of those numbers come from Killeen and Temple but the homeless population seem to float between Killeen and Temple because of the services provided or available.”
Suzanne Armour, director of programs for Killeen Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in downtown Killeen, said, “While we continue to accept new clients, none of the persons who were part of that group have attempted to seek shelter at our facility,” Armour said about the Sept. 13 relocation by the city, about which she had no official comment.
Armour said the only issues that can lead to a client being removed from the shelter are bringing and/or using drugs or alcohol on the property, bringing weapons into the shelter, or engaging in violent behavior against staff or another client.
Clients violating these rules are immediately exited, she said, and clients who are not making efforts to address a goal plan/housing stability plan may be given notice to exit the shelter after 45 days, depending upon the individual situation.
“It doesn’t happen often — maybe one person a month or one person every other month,” she noted. “Another issue is curfew — we lock the doors at 7 p.m. for safety reasons (people who can verify they are working or worshipping after 7 p.m. are waived). If a client is not back by curfew or doesn’t come back that night, we do not allow them to come back for three days,” Armour said.
“If they do it again, it’s seven days, and a third time is 30 days (most people won’t make that choice a third time). We are structured this way for an important reason: if they leave and don’t come back, they are holding up a bed that a person in need could occupy.
Armour said that Friends in Crisis shelter is actually what is considered a “low demand” shelter.
“That means we impose very few rules, because we understand our clients’ lives can be complicated and we don’t want to create unnecessary barriers for them,” she said.
