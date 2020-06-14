Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 people often filled the beds and stayed overnight at the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in downtown Killeen.
Cots would be distributed for the ones who could not sleep on one of the 78 beds — 54 for men and 24 for women and families.
Since March, however, the average number of clients per night has been around 40, said William Hall, director of operations for the shelter.
Of the 40-client average, Hall said Thursday, the ratio has roughly been three men to one woman. Currently, three children from separate families stay at the shelter.
Suzanne Armour, director of programs for Families in Crisis, which runs the shelter, said to her knowledge, no client has expressed a fear of staying in the shelter.
Hall said he thinks the decrease could be due to homeless residents being more cautious about their social distancing.
“People will still only use the shelter when they need to,” he said Friday.
Hall said he feels as though the virus contributed to the decrease. Providing a hypothetical situation, Hall said given the choice, some of Killeen’s homeless may prefer to live in a tent somewhere in the city as opposed to staying in a small room with 30 or 40 other people.
Killeen Police Officer Kyle Moore, who works with the homeless, had a different perspective.
He said Friday that he thinks the decrease has something to do with people receiving assistance to be housed, including from the stimulus checks that the federal government distributed as part of a stimulus bill signed in March.
“I know of three individuals that were housed because of the stimulus checks,” Moore said.
As the sole member of KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team, Moore helps homeless people obtain photo IDs, Social Security cards and birth certificates.
He also points them in the direction of agencies that can assist with finding housing, such as Heritage House, Central Counties Services, Teach Them To Love Outreach Ministries and the Salvation Army.
“Business for them (other agencies) has never necessarily stopped,” he said.
Precautions
As clients check in to the shelter each night, their temperature is taken, and they are asked around five to seven questions to gauge their health.
Temperature checks are also conducted multiple times for clients if they leave the shelter and come back throughout the day.
“If you go out and go to the store and come back, we’re going to check your temperature at a minimum again,” Hall said.
Staff members also have their temperatures checked when they come to work and again before they leave for the day.
Hall said some clients have exhibited symptoms and have received a coronavirus test, but so far all results have been negative.
Once clients are tested, and while they are awaiting their results, they are quarantined in a room the shelter has designated specifically for that purpose.
So far, only one client has had to be tested at a time.
“Just because we have one room doesn’t mean we can’t accommodate,” Hall said of the possibility of more than one client being tested.
Mary Salisbury has been a client at the shelter since Jan. 8 with her son. She said the room specifically for quarantining has put her mind at ease.
“That right there was also something that made us feel more comfortable,” she said.
In the event that a client or staff member tests positive for the virus, Hall said, the shelter would immediately inform the Bell County Public Health District and await guidance from the county’s health officials. The shelter would not operate under normal conditions.
If there is a positive result, Hall said, “We would shut this center down; everybody would stay in,” Hall said.
Shutting down the center like that would be nothing new for the shelter. Hall said the shelter closed its doors when Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a shelter-at-home order March 23.
The shelter stayed closed until after Gov. Greg Abbott’s shelter-at-home order was lifted on April 30.
The clients that were in the shelter when the orders were issued stayed and no new clients were taken.
“That’s what’s kept us safe and our clients healthy,” Hall said.
Salisbury and her son experienced the lockdown.
“It was very stressful, especially near the end,” she said. “But, we all understood why we were stuck in.”
Salisbury said she was one of the lucky few who were able to leave for approved reasons.
“There were certain things we were allowed to leave for, like doctor appointments,” she said.
Shortly before the pandemic, Hall said, the shelter installed a TV in the dining area. Salisbury said the TV helped clients pass the time as they waited to be able to leave again.
Maria Carmona, the shelter coordinator, said it was a stressful time from the staff perspective.
“There was a strain, because we didn’t know what to expect from this illness,” Carmona said at the shelter Friday. “We’re truly blessed that nobody that stayed here for those 30 days plus didn’t get sick.”
Carmona said there were three staff members, plus the cook, who worked at the shelter during that time, and the staff members were working 12-hour shifts.
Shutting down the shelter during the orders was no easy task.
“It’s a massive project to shut these shelters down,” Hall said. “And it’s a massive project to reopen them for everybody.”
Families in Crisis operates the homeless shelter, as well as two domestic violence shelters.
Finances
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Hall said, the shelter has had to purchase gloves and masks, as well as more supplies for cleaning and sanitizing.
Hall said the shelter’s expenditures for cleaning supplies has increased by around $5,000 per month.
As of Thursday, Friends in Crisis had secured three grants for a total of $193,000 which will kick in between July and October.
“We’re working on more,” Hall said. “There’s more in the pipeline; this is actually early on to talk about next year’s funding.”
The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter temporarily shut down from May 18 to July 26 last year when one grant was discontinued and one was cut.
During the closure, former shelter residents and some others set up tents on the shelter’s lawn.
On July 19, 2019, Moehnke told the Herald that the shelter had raised around $165,000, and the board and staff felt comfortable opening July 26.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Moehnke said the shelter had secured three federal grants totaling $330,290, plus an additional $20,000 from a community development block grant, which provided enough money to continue to operate for 2020.
Hall said he remains optimistic about the funding moving forward.
With the $193,000 already secured, combined with what the shelter already had in its budget, Hall said the shelter will be able to continue to operate through 2021.
Hall said on Friday that in normal years, the average nightly occupancy plays a role in the grants the shelter receives, but it will not affect financing this year.
“That requirement has been waived,” he said. “They will not hold our numbers against us.”
