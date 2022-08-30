No new clients are being accepted at the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in north Killeen — at least for now. Shelter officials confirmed Tuesday there are four cases of the coronavirus, prompting a lock down.
“What our policy is, when that happens, we do lock down the building,” said Suzanne Armour, director of programs for Families in Crisis.
Clients who were in the shelter at the time when cases became positive can leave the shelter and return, so long as they are fully vaccinated and are not positive for the virus.
“People can go to the doctor, but if they do, they need to bring back a note saying that they were tested for COVID when they went,” Armour said.
Communal living poses complications with the presence of a highly communicable disease. To mitigate this, Armour said the shelter is constantly cleaning the common areas.
“It’s a crowded building, so when somebody has COVID, we really do everything we can just to keep it from ending up with everyone in the building having it,” Armour said.
Shelter officials have also removed some beds in an effort to reduce the total capacity from 78 beds to 55, allowing them to be more spread out.
Those in the shelter who have tested positive are quarantined separate from the general population.
Coronavirus spread through the shelter in the early part of the pandemic — July of 2020 — when as many as around two dozen had been confirmed to have contracted the virus.
The Bell County Health District on Friday lowered the community burden level for COVID-19 from high to medium.
