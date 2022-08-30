Homeless shelter

The Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen is locked down currently due to coronavirus cases.

 Herald | File

No new clients are being accepted at the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in north Killeen — at least for now. Shelter officials confirmed Tuesday there are four cases of the coronavirus, prompting a lock down.

“What our policy is, when that happens, we do lock down the building,” said Suzanne Armour, director of programs for Families in Crisis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.