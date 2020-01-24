City of Killeen employees were honored for their work on Friday with Dedicated Service Awards, according to a news release from the city.
The city honored 154 employees. Awards were given to each employee who reached a five-year increment of service in 2019.
Longest tenure honors went to Dennis Baldwin, the retired assistant city manager and police chief, for 35 years of service. Alex Gearhart, police commander, Patricia Gothard the utility collections supervisor, Leslie Hinkle, the executive director of community development and fire captains Richard Lary and Gerald Pittman were each honored for 25 years of service.
Sixteen employees celebrated reaching 20 years of service, 33 employees reached 15 years with the city, 40 were honored for 10 years and 58 marked their five-year anniversaries.
The honored employees have given a combined total of 1,665 years of service to Killeen, according to the city.
