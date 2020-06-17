In a short ceremony at the Killeen City Hall, the fourth-place finalist of NBC’s “The Voice” was recently honored by the city.
Killeen resident Rose Short fell just shy of the coveted prize of being named Season 17’s winner on the show’s finale in December 2019.
Short, along with rocker Ricky Duran, country crooner Jake Hoot and the versatile Katie Kadan were the last of 48 initial contestants that season of the TV singing competition. Hoot was deemed the season’s winner.
Originally Short was supposed to be honored by the city back in February but due to scheduling conflicts, she could not attend, according to a statement she placed on her public Facebook page.
Her recognition presentation was held during the June 9 council meeting.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, who originally requested for Short to be honored, thanked the city council and staff for honoring Short for her talent in singing and songwriting.
“She has such a gorgeous voice and today she is going to bring some light to the city because our hearts are heavy and full today because of what has been going on around the country,” Fleming said via livestream. “She did put Killeen on the map with her beautiful voice.”
Short was then given a proclamation and plaque from Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra for her efforts.
Short gave a short speech at the end of the presentation.
“I know that there are a lot of things going on in the world right now. My heart has been extremely heavy; I almost feel weird accepting this plaque right now considering what has been going on,” Short said. “I just want everyone to know that the platform I do have will be used for good.”
She ended her speech assuring the city that she is working on some things “to make this community even that much better.”
