Members of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce are working with the Killeen Housing Authority and local first responders to provide hygienic products for those in need. The chamber is asking the public to donate whatever they products they can.
The hygienic items needed are waterless soap, shampoo or conditioner, antibacterial wipes, feminine hygiene items, individually wrapped or travel sized toothbrush and toothpaste, pocket-sized tissues, bandages and lip balm.
All items must be unopened and in the original packaging by the manufacturer.
Hygienic products can be dropped off at any Killeen fire station, Killeen Police Department’s headquarters at 3304 Community Blvd. or the Fire marshal’s office at 802 N. 2nd St
