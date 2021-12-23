AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen recently welcomed three new members to its hospital board.
These individuals are Dr. Vani Palet, incoming hospital chief of staff at AdeventHealth-Central Texas; Abdul B. Subhani, president/CEO for Centex Technologies and civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Texas Capital Region; and Stephen E. Brooks, executive secretary for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Southwestern Union.
Each of these professionals comes from a variety of backgrounds that will support the hospital in fulfilling its mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, according to the hospital.
