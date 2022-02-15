More than 40 staff members of AdventHealth-Central Texas gathered on Tuesday to celebrate Black History Month.
AdventHealth-Central Texas President and CEO Kevin Roberts spoke about what the month celebrating Black accomplishments means to him by speaking of how the death of George Floyd affected his view of how people of color are treated. He went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
Guest speakers for the event were Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Dr. Kenyatta Jones, an adult psychologist at the hospital.
Nash-King spoke about the trailblazers in the Black community who paved the way for future generations to become leaders in their own communities. She added she had been blessed to be raised by one of those trailblazers, her grandmother Elva Cason, whose advocacy helped elect the first Black city council member in her home town of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
“My grandmother shaped me into who I am as a Black woman today because I was taught I have to push through racism and racial injustice so that I would be afforded an opportunity to have a seat at the table,” Nash-King said. “She was also very instrumental in me running for a political position, because I saw first hand what one person could do against all odds to bring a city together for the good of all mankind, especially those who could not fight for themselves.”
The event was well received by the attendees, Jones said. He pointed out that through their diversity, the hospital staff — and the city of Killeen — were made stronger when they worked together for the common good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.