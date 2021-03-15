A local hospital will be hosting a blood drive this week.
AdventHealth Central Texas is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, in conference rooms three and four. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Sarah Kennedy at 254-519-8202, according to a news release from the hospital.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
