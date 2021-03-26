AdventHealth of Central Texas will be hosting a 5-kilometer run and 3K walk as part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
The race is the 34th annual Silver Classic and runners will line up around 8:10 a.m. and the race will begin around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the surgery center for the hospital, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, in Killeen, according to a news release from the hospital.
The Silver Classic is the primary fundraiser for the AdventHealth Central Texas Wellness Department which promotes health and wellness in the community through free services and educational wellness classes, according to the release. These services include free monthly vaccination clinics for area children, community health screenings, free exercise classes, health education classes, and more.
