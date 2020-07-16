AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Two Carter BloodCare buses will be in the hospital’s parking lot taking donations.
“In the era of COVID-19, AdventHealth and Carter BloodCare know safety is top of mind for blood donors. To ensure the safest environment possible, Carter BloodCare is performing extra cleaning, and the staff is wearing masks and gloves,” a news release from AdventHealth said. “As an added incentive, Carter BloodCare will test all successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies and notify participants within 1-2 weeks on their personal information page, which can be accessed via the Carter BloodCare App for iOS and Android. Donors will also receive a Texas Rangers baseball cap.”
In order to donate, residents must be 18 years of age or older and be in generally good health, according to the release. Donors must also present a valid photo ID.
To register in advance, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/106515.
For questions, please call 254-519-8202.
