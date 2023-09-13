Statue.jpeg

AventHealth of CenTex has invited the public and families to attend the unveiling of the first Angel of Hope Statue. There are four statues total in Texas.

The Central Texas area is receiving its first Angel of Hope statue, which will rest firmly on the grounds at AventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen.

The statue will be unveiled behind the hospital, outside the Surgery Center on 2201 South Clear Creek Road.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.