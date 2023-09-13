The Central Texas area is receiving its first Angel of Hope statue, which will rest firmly on the grounds at AventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen.
The statue will be unveiled behind the hospital, outside the Surgery Center on 2201 South Clear Creek Road.
The AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation is inviting the public to the unveiling and dedication event at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Angel of Hope statue is a symbol for families and loved ones who have experienced the death of a child.
Fort Cavazos soldier Harley Fee’s daughter, Lauren May Fee, died in April 2020. The stillbirth death effected the entire family.
“My daughter is buried far away from me, having a memorial close to home where I can come and grieve gives me comfort,” Fee said in a release from AdventHealth.
This statue will be helping many families in the Central Texas area who are grieving and have lost a child, officials said.
There will also be a bench dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the community who have supported AdventHealth throughout the years, according to the release. The bench will be in the same location as the Angel of Hope statue and will complete the memorial site ceremonies.
AventHealth is excited to see community members on Saturday and Tuesday, they hope the community will be able to grieve and come out to support each other.
