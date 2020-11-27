Killeen begins welcoming the holiday season next week, and the public is invited to enjoy the festivities.
Mayor Jose Segarra will light the 50-foot silhouette Killeen Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center. The public is invited to drive in, park and watch from personal vehicles, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Holiday Under the Stars will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lions Club Park Hike & Bike Trail. Lighting displays will line the trail and holiday music will fill the open air. There will be food trucks, hot cocoa and treats. The event is free to enter, according to the release.
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade downtown from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The parade will be in reverse this year, meaning that the parade entries will line the route in designated spots and spectators will drive the route in personal vehicles, according to the release.
More event details are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
