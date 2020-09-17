The Killeen Recreation Services and Lonestar Soccer Club are hosting a free Friday Fun Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Nationally licensed coaches will work with players on skill development through instruction and drills. Players ages under 4 to under 14 at all skill levels can participate, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Registration is free but must be completed in advance at https://lonestar-sc.typeform.com/to/KaRrQlZT. For more information, call parks and recreation at 254-501-6390.
