The 13th annual Caribbean African American Festival was a blaze of bright colors and music on Saturday as the day long celebration neared the half-way mark.
According to the event’s organizer, Darlene Golden, the festival is the 13th in a decade long tradition of Caribbean heritage.
Beginning at noon, the event lasted until 10 p.m. at Long Branch Park, after a concert with live musicians. During the day, however, attendees sought refuge from the heat by partaking in icy treats and hiding in the shade of vendors’ booths.
June Njuguna, who represented African Pride & Jewelry said that business had been good, as she posed under her colorful stock of dresses and shirts.
About a dozen people were attending the event at about 6 p.m., but more people were expected later when the live music started, organizers said.
Also at the event was a voter registration booth, which enjoyed mild success in the form of ten new voters, according to the booth’s organizer.
