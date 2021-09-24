The city of Killeen’s Parks and Recreation invites residents to come splash into fall with their four-legged friends at the annual Barktoberfest.
The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
There will be various dog friendly activities, including a pooch pageant, dress-up photo booth, pooch play and swim time, co-pilot training academy and adoptions.
There will also be vendors available like Taqueria Ponce and Kona Ice. This event is Killeen’s signature dog event and is free to the public.
