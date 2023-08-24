House fire

A fire was extinguished early Thursday at the 500 block of Carly Drive.

 Courtesy Photo | City of Killeen

The Killeen Fire Department extinguished a house fire in approximately 30 minutes early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.

The fire was in the 500 block of Carly Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. After a resident called in the fire, 26 firefighters and emergency service personnel responded including three fire engines, two tower ladder trucks, an engine company, one heavy rescue vehicle and one ambulance.

