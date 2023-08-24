The Killeen Fire Department extinguished a house fire in approximately 30 minutes early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The fire was in the 500 block of Carly Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. After a resident called in the fire, 26 firefighters and emergency service personnel responded including three fire engines, two tower ladder trucks, an engine company, one heavy rescue vehicle and one ambulance.
Upon arrival, fire fighters saw heavy smoke coming from the garage with flames burning through the roof and damaging two vehicles.
There were no injuries as four residents and one dog were safely evacuated from the house.
A neighboring home received minor damage.
Firefighters were on the scene until 5 a.m. but said the fire most likely originated in the garage.
The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the city.
