A north Killeen house caught fire early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The house was located on the corner of Avenue D and Root Street in Killeen, according to a Facebook post by the city of Killeen.
Killeen Fire Department firefighters were able to safely put out the house fire, the city said.
“There were no injuries, as the home was unoccupied and appeared to be abandoned,” the post said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
