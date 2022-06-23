The City of Killeen said in a news release Thursday that it has the permits necessary to continue the Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show.
“Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on Wednesday. The declaration bans the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained.,” the release said. “Permits are issued mostly to public events. The City has secured the necessary permits for its fireworks show.”
The news release said the city is actively monitoring the drought situation and taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe show. “The City will also examine the weather conditions, before proceeding with the show to ensure the safety of spectators and residents,” the release said.
Killeen’s fireworks show is part of our Independence Day Extravaganza, which will be held in downtown Killeen on July 2 from 4 to 10 p.m. on East Avenue D and Gray Street.
The event includes several music acts, food trucks, craft vendors and more, concluding with the fireworks show, which should be visible in all areas of Killeen.
The fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Killeen.
The release also issued a reminder to citizens that fireworks are not allowed within Killeen city limits without a permit.
“It is unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use, or explode any fireworks within the city limits without a permit. Sparklers and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail,” the release said.
