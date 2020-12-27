Killeen internal auditor releases report on street maintenance fee audit

“Generally well executed” is the description given to a street maintenance fee program implemented by the City of Killeen, with one notable exception — transparency.
Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady has completed an independent examination of the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund, according to a City of Killeen news release. An annual internal review of the fund is prescribed by the ordinance which established the Street Maintenance Fee, and Grady’s findings have been published for public review.
“Overall, the implementation went quite well, and fee collections and expenditures were accounted for accurately,” said Grady in the release. “The City’s challenge now is to continue to expand its ‘toolbox’ of options to ensure limited fee revenues are spent as effectively and efficiently as possible.”
The Killeen City Council established Street Maintenance Fee with a vote Dec. 11, 2018. The fee took effect July 1, 2019, and was designed specifically to “address a chronic shortfall in General Fund dollars available to pay for street maintenance projects.”
The fee, set at a monthly rate of $1.70 per single-family residence or equivalent unit, which still stands, was as of August expected to impact all of Killeen’s utility accounts, which number more than 51,000. The fees apply only to street maintenance, not signs or sidewalks.
“Street Maintenance Fee revenue is collected throughout the year as a monthly fee on utility bills then spent in large amounts around this time of year (ideal time for surface treatments),” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said in August. “It is budgeted to collect and spend about $1.6 million for the year.”
A review of the fee’s six-month implementation process showed it was completed on schedule and with very few errors, the release said. Of the accounts to which the fee was applied, only 27 customers submitted requests for fee reviews. Of those 27, 16 resulted in fee adjustments for an overall adjustment/error rate of 0.03%, according to the city.
However the audit report did find the inclusion of General Fund activity in the special revenue fund was “problematic.”
‘Blurring the line’
Specifically, in the FY 2020 Annual Budget projected revenues for the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund were approximately $6.6 million, of which only $1.6 million derived from Street Maintenance Fees. The other $5 million in special revenues came from the General Fund in the form of interfund transfers for salaries, equipment, street sweeping, supplies and other Transportation Division operating costs.
“The overall effect of this approach was to diminish transparency by blurring the line between General Fund and Special Revenue Fund activity,” the report stated. “Further, by diluting the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund with General Fund revenues management was somewhat at odds with Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) guidance on accounting for Special Revenue Funds.”
The news release touched on this point, stating that the current city manager’s office has recognized this issue and thus addressed it in the city’s fiscal year 2021 Budget.
Grady also found that progress was being made toward utilizing better pavement treatment products expected to yield better results. Specifically, he says Killeen “took an important step forward when it expanded its ‘toolbox’ of pavement treatments beyond traditional seal coat treatments to include the HA5 High Density Mineral Bond treatment,” and recommends that staff identify and consider emerging best practices in annual work plans moving forward.
An examination of the fund’s Fiscal Year 2020 accounting for revenues and expenditures related to the Street Maintenance Fee showed appropriate activity.
“Fee collections were ahead of projections totaling $1,779,596,” the release said. “A sample of 10 expenditures totaling $1,339,497 showed all were properly authorized, accurately recorded and directly related to pavement treatments.”
The entire Street Maintenance Fee Special Revenue Fund Audit is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Auditor.
