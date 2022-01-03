Motorists traveling through the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail in Killeen may experience delays Tuesday as a road crew resurfaces asphalt on the east and westbound lanes of Clear Creek Road.
Work is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists have been asked to use caution and obey signage as traffic patterns will shift during this process.
Interested parties may contact the Department of Engineering at 254-616-3172 or engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.