Killeen ISD students will be in class on March 21, a previously scheduled day off for students. The move to adjust the schedule comes as a result of the district having to cancel multiple days due to freezing weather.
The Killeen school board amended the calendar Tuesday evening.
“We recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some families traveling home from Spring Break,” the district said in a statement to parents. Spring break for area school districts, including Killeen, is March 14-18.
The change in schedule does not affect employees as the day had originally been scheduled as an employee work day.
The district also made a change in the release time for students this Friday, ahead of spring break. Normally scheduled as a two-hour early release, students will now be released 90 minutes early.
The school board maintained April 15 as a student and staff holiday.
Copperas Cove ISD
The Copperas Cove ISD amended its schedule and announced the change on Feb. 25.
In CCISD, for the remainder of the school year, pre-K, elementary and Crossroads High students have slightly earlier report times and slightly later release times.
State law requires that all students attend for a minimum number of instructional minutes, the district stated in the February news release.
The changes were necessary since the minutes were not already built into the schedules for the above campuses.
Schedule changes did not affect the Copperas Cove High School, the Copperas Cove Junior High School or S.C. Lee Junior High School as the sufficient number of minutes were already built into their schedules.
