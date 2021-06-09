The 24th largest school district in the state of Texas announced a new middle school principal and two new elementary principals for the 2021-2022 school year.
There will be a new leader of the Charles E. Patterson Middle School Cavaliers next year — Christina Harris. A seasoned educator of over 20 years, she has served in various roles throughout her career including teacher, AVID specialist, campus instructional specialist and assistant principal. Harris is currently the director for curriculum and instruction at Killeen High School. She prides herself in being a caring and supportive leader that will continue the long-standing tradition of being a campus grounded in high expectations.
A graduate of C.E. Ellison High School, Harris has her master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
Latisha Williams, former principal for Patterson was named the new principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School last month.
At the elementary level, Amber Dibble has been named the new principal of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School.
Dibble is well known to the Warrior family as she currently serves as an assistant principal at the campus. She has served students in Killeen ISD for 15 years in various roles, including instructional aide, pre-K, first-grade and third-grade teacher, before becoming an assistant principal at Montague Village Elementary in 2017. Dibble has immersed herself within each campus community, often planning family nights, community events and serving on various campus committees making her a visible and trusted figure. Dibble is a proud product of Killeen ISD, having attended fifth grade through high school in the district.
She has her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Killeen ISD is grateful for Pam Disher’s 25 years of service to the students and staff of the district; we wish her well on her retirement.
Julie Sims will become the new principal of Meadows Elementary. Sims joins the district as a seasoned elementary school principal with over 11 years of campus leadership experience. Previously working in Midland and Lubbock ISDs, Sims is focused on student-driven instructional practices that have resulted in increased academic achievement during her 22 years in education. She is eager to foster a welcoming environment that embodies a campus rich with opportunities for the Roadrunner community.
Sims received her doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University.
She replaces Nick Smith, who accepted a principalship in another school district to be closer to his family.
Superintendent John Craft said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome our newest principals to their campuses and we know they will build strong relationships with their staff, students, and communities. Their years of experience in education will be instrumental to their success and we look forward to the great things to come.”
