This past week, a variety of students from across the state converged at the Bell County Expo Center to test a specific skill that combines concentration and muscle memory.
The Texas State National Archery in Schools Program state championship was held last week and included three teams from Killeen ISD schools.
Reeces Creek Elementary School was back for the fifth time, interrupted only in 2020 when the event was canceled.
Killeen ISD’s original elementary archery team, from Nolanville Elementary School, was back after a two-year hiatus.
It was Nolanville PE teachers Michael Duncan and Raeann Melvin who first dived into archery locally to help boost math scores and provide a competitive sport that practically every child can participate in.
That was 11 years ago.
In addition to Reeces Creek and Nolanville, the Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC was set to compete in the archery event for the first time.
Reeces Creek PE teachers Susan Douglas and Travis Knight trained with their colleagues at Nolanville Elementary last summer and took over the popular program when PE teacher Sharon Jackson retired.
During one of their twice-a-week, after-school practice sessions just before spring break, Douglas and Knight agreed with past archery instructors that the activity benefits students in several ways.
It’s also fun.
“This is my first year,” said Reeces Creek fifth-grader Jubilee Sanders. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s really fun and it’s a lot better than staying home.”
Knight, who is new to teaching PE, said he saw the benefits of archery in schools from the perspective of a dad when his daughter competed at Nolanville Elementary School years ago.
“Her grades actually rose,” he said. “She learned a lot of discipline and patience. I saw a different part of my kid — a lot of focus.”
Sanders, who is new to the activity this year, said she mostly concentrates on looking down at the arrow and keeping it steady.
She’s seen significant improvement. “I think about my stance and look at my arm and think about what to fix,” she said.
Another Reeces Creek fifth-grader, Ka’Majesty Nelson returned to the state archery tournament.
“It was scary at first,” she said of standing alongside archers ranging from her age through high school lined up across the Expo Center assembly hall.
“It was fine once I got started,” Nelson said. “It was really fun.”
Besides the inherit fun in “shooting things,” the fifth-grader said, “it helps you focus when you’re working on something important.”
“I try to think about positive things,” she said. “It’s also a lot of fun to spend time with my team. This year I feel confident since I’ve done it before.”
Another rookie to the state archery championship is Reeces Creek’s first-year coach.
“Some of our team members have really come a long way,” said Douglas. “They had a lot to learn and we did, too. We have gone from not hitting the target at all to getting a lot of bullseyes.”
“Being a part of a team is good for them,” she said. “You really don’t have to be athletic. You just have to focus and follow the steps.”
Reeces Creek’s 18 fourth- and fifth-grade archery team members distinguished themselves while learning the activity in a PE unit and met academic and discipline standards. They qualified as a team in a virtual event.
“They have showed a lot of effort,” said Knight. “They have displayed positive behavior and helped each other. They have earned this chance.”
Nolanville Elementary School’s archery team shot on Tuesday afternoon and the Harker Heights High School JROTC and Reeces Creek teams both shot Wednesday morning. All teams competed at the Bell County Expo Center.
